Karen Read files request to have car, phone returned to her

DEDHAM, Mass. — In new documents filed in Norfolk County Superior Court on Monday, Karen Read is asking for her personal belongings back.

Read is requesting that a judge order the Massachusetts State Police to return her 2021 Lexus LX 570 and personal cell phone to her.

The filing states that her legal team had attempted to negotiate the return of the two items in late June with Norfolk County Assistant District Attorney Adam Lally but has not yet heard back.

Prosecutors alleged that Read hit her boyfiend, Boston police officer John O’Keefe with the SUV, leaving him to die in a blizzard on the front lawn of fellow officer Brian Albert’s home at 34 Fairview Road in Canton following a night of drinking.

Her lawyers painted a picture of police misconduct and theorized that O’Keefe was killed by colleagues, followed by a vast cover-up.

Read was acquitted of second-degree murder and manslaughter in the death of O’Keefe on June 18.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

