Karen Read after the verdict: Watch Boston 25’s hour-long special

DEDHAM, Mass. — It’s the murder trial that captivated the nation not once, but twice, over the last three years.

After a night of drinking in the middle of a blizzard, Karen Read was accused of hitting her boyfriend, John O’Keefe, a Boston police officer, with her SUV and leaving him to die on the lawn of a Canton, Massachusetts, home on Jan. 29, 2022.

The first trial ended with a hung jury. The retrial spanned eight weeks of testimony and more than three days of deliberation, but finally brought an end to the case with “not guilty” verdicts on three of the most serious charges, including second-degree murder and manslaughter.

In an hour-long, in-depth special set to air Friday at 7 p.m. on Boston 25, our team of reporters will bring you reaction to the verdict, one-on-one interviews on both sides of the case, and talk about what’s next for the people involved.

