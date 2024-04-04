Karen Read case returns to court as prosecutors seek buffer zone for upcoming murder trial

DEDHAM, Mass. — The Karen Read murder case returns to court Thursday morning when prosecutors are expected to request a buffer zone near the courthouse for her upcoming trial.

The Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office has requested to provide a 500-foot buffer zone around Dedham’s Norfolk Superior Court for the high-profile murder case, which has attracted flocks of Read supporters holding posters and wearing “Free Karen Read” shirts.

Several of Karen Read’s supporters filed a motion to intervene to exercise their First Amendment rights outside her upcoming trial on April 16. They say they will not interfere with anyone or obstruct anyone at the courthouse but will engage in speech on a matter of public concern in a traditional public forum.

In the motion filed on Tuesday, the supporters argued the Commonwealth “seeks to gag Lady Liberty and must not be permitted to do so without opposition.”

The American Civil Liberties Union is now asking to submit an amicus brief regarding the DA’s expansive buffer zone for the Karen Read trial “and other measures that impact free expression.”

The ACLU wants to know if smaller measures were explored before the DA asked for the buffer zone.

“There are serious reasons to doubt that orders of the scope sought by the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office can be justified consistent with free expression principles, protected both by the First Amendment to the United States Constitution and Article 16 of the Massachusetts Declaration of Rights,” the 5-page filing read. “Certainly, the District Attorney seems not to have met the government’s burden to show why narrower alternatives are not feasible, and unless and until that high burden is met, the Motion should be denied.”

Judge Beverly Cannone will make a ruling on the motion for the buffer zone on Thursday.

Read, of Mansfield, is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Boston Police Officer John O’Keefe, in Canton. She’s accused of running over him in reverse and leaving him to die in a January 2022 snowstorm.

Read’s last hope of avoiding a trial was squashed last week when Cannone denied a motion to dismiss her indictment.

