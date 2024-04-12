Karen Read case back in court Friday for final pre-trial hearing

DEDHAM, Mass. — The Karen Read murder case will return to court Friday for a final hearing ahead of the start of next week’s trial.

Boston 25 News will stream the hearing live at 9 a.m.

Prosecutors and Read’s defense team are expected to ask Norfolk Superior Court Judge Beverly Cannone to limit how much jurors hear about Aidan Kearney, the Massachusetts blogger known as Turtleboy, The Boston Globe reported.

Prosecutors said in a motion that they want to prevent “any reference” to Kearney and his blog postings, his support of Read, or his pending criminal charges, according to the newspaper.

Kearney is facing intimidation of a witness charges in connection with the Read case. He has pleaded not guilty.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 14 'Turtleboy' blogger called to court 'Turtleboy' blogger called to court ('Turtleboy' blogger called to court)

Read is accused of killing her Boston police officer boyfriend, John O’Keefe, by hitting him with her car after a party in Canton on Jan. 29, 2022.

On Tuesday, Cannone ordered the release of redacted versions of about one-third of the files requested in the motion. The released documents include Read’s legal team’s full motion to dismiss the case, as well as the Commonwealth’s opposition to that motion to dismiss.

Read’s lawyers say the Norfolk District Attorney’s presentation of the case was based on “flimsy speculation and presumption, underpinned by a questionable and biased investigation, and highly dubious physical evidence.”

The motion to dismiss is no longer in play for Read and her legal team, as it has already been denied.

The case is scheduled to head to trial on Tuesday, April 16.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 39 Karen Read and Officer O'Keefe

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group