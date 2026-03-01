‘Just got through’: Passengers escape bombing in Dubai minutes before flying back to Boston

BOSTON — Bombs were dropped around the Middle East on Saturday morning, including Iran, Israel, and the United Arab Emirates. Air space above those areas was shut down.

Flights to Dubai and Abu Dhabi were cancelled from Boston Logan International Airport Saturday night. People coming from Dubai told Boston 25 News they took off about thirty minutes before bombs hit the city.

“I was really anxious waiting for them,” Bharadh Nagula said. “The flight took off but I wasn’t sure if it was going to go back or going to come here. Flights getting canceled so not sure if they were going to come through.”

Nagula’s wife and two daughters were on vacation in India. They were returning home to Boston with a connecting flight through Dubai. Nagula waited for them inside the airport after a stressful morning when he woke up to the news of the bombings.

Nagula’s wife said the flight took a different path that added about ninety minutes to the flight. She said they didn’t know what happened in Dubai until they landed back in Boston.

“All the messages pop up all my family members who are like you are lucky you just got through. Otherwise, we would be stuck in Dubai. Not sure for how long. Being stuck in it with two kids would have been worse.”

The family embraced when mom and daughters went through the security checkpoint. They were just happy they escaped the attacks and were able to get back home.

“I’m very relieved they have been waiting since morning flight times keep changing so I was very relieved. Glad they’re home safe and sound.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

