‘Just concerned about today’: Pats offensive coordinator speaks following charges on Diggs, Barmore

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The Patriots say their focus is on Sunday’s game as two of their star players face criminal charges this week.

“I’m just concerned about today, honestly the practice,” said Josh McDaniels, Patriots Offensive Coordinator.

McDaniels spoke for the first time Thursday following the criminal charges filed against wide receiver Stefon Diggs and defensive tackle Christian Barmore.

McDaniels says Diggs has been practicing, and that’s where his focus is.

“I can’t speak for Stef certainly, I know we had a good day at work yesterday, and I know he’s had a great day today so far in terms of being ready to go and walking through our stuff,” said McDaniels.

“He’s the ultimate leader, he demands the best out of all of us on the offensive side of the ball and out of himself,” said Rhamondre Stevenson on Thursday.

Patriots players also continue to show support for their teammates despite all the distractions off the field this week.

“Just stay focused, just come to work like we’ve been doing, put our best foot forward and reap the rewards on Sundays,” said Stevenson.

Diggs is facing assault and strangulation charges after his former private chef accused him of putting her in a chokehold following an argument over unpaid wages on December 2.

Diggs denies these allegations.

“I think the NFL is going to take a little bit of time here, and I say that because the evidence hasn’t been presented, we don’t yet know more than the allegations, we know that the allegations are very serious, but in the case of Diggs, is there any supporting evidence?” said Michael McCann, Dir. of the Sports & Entertainment Law Institute at UNH.

McCann says so far there have been text messages filed in Diggs’ case, but they only discuss unpaid wages and not the allegations of physical violence.

As for Barmore, he faces domestic assault charges for throwing a woman to the ground in August.

His lawyer says there was no ‘criminal conduct.’

“This will remain in the sphere of the Patriots through the remainder of how long their season goes, but in terms of the players missing time because of it, there’s a good chance that doesn’t happen until the following season,” said McCann.

The NFL could decide to put a player on the ‘Exempt’ list, which would be a suspension with pay, but at this point the NFL says both Diggs and Barmore are eligible to play as these investigations continue.

