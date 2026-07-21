Jury selection resumes in Lindsay Clancy murder trial; 5 jurors seated so far

PLYMOUTH, Mass. — Jury selection is set to continue Tuesday in the closely watched murder trial of Lindsay Clancy, the Duxbury woman accused of killing her three young children in January 2023.

Five jurors were selected during the first day of the process Monday, including three women and two men. A total of 18 jurors will be chosen for the trial, with six serving as alternates.

Clancy appeared expressionless in court as attorneys questioned prospective jurors. The initial pool consisted of roughly 130 potential jurors, who were asked a series of questions designed to determine whether they could fairly and impartially evaluate the evidence.

Potential jurors were questioned about whether they knew Clancy, had prior knowledge of the case, or had personal, medical, or other circumstances that could affect their ability to serve. They also completed detailed questionnaires and reviewed a list of potential witnesses before answering follow-up questions from the court.

Children Killed Postpartum Defense Lindsay Clancy sits as jury selection starts in her murder trial where she is charged in the 2023 killing of her three children, Monday, July 20, 2026, in Plymouth Superior Court in Plymouth, Mass. (Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger via AP, Pool) (Greg Derr/Greg Derr/Pool The Patriot Ledge)

Prosecutors allege Clancy strangled her three children with exercise bands inside the family’s Duxbury home more than three years ago before attempting to take her own life by jumping from a window.

Her defense team argues Clancy was suffering from severe postpartum mental health issues and was overmedicated with psychiatric drugs at the time of the killings.

The trial is expected to last several weeks once a jury is seated.

Boston 25 News will stream live courtroom testimony throughout the proceedings and provide updates through the Boston 25 News app.

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