Watch live: Jury selection begins in Brian Walshe’s murder trial

DEDHAM, Mass. — Jury selection is beginning in the trial of Brian Walshe, the Cohasset man accused of murdering and dismembering his wife, Ana, in January 2023.

Brian Walshe is charged with murdering and dismembering his wife, Ana Walshe, over New Year’s Eve 2023 at their Cohasset home.

Prosecutors allege that Walshe killed Ana, dismembered her, and conducted numerous online searches related to her death using his son’s iPad.

On Monday, after a final pre-trial hearing, Boston 25 News obtained the list of potential witnesses filed with the courts that either the prosecution or defense could call to take the stand.

Brian Walshe’s mother attended the hearing but refused to answer our questions. But because she is a potential witness, she had to briefly leave the courtroom.

Just days before Ana Walshe vanished, as the couple’s marriage collapsed, Diana Walshe, allegedly on her own, hired a private investigator to look into Ana.

Opening Statements and testimony are scheduled to begin on December 1st.

The trial of Brian Walshe is expected to take up to three weeks.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group