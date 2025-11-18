Brian Walshe murder trial: List of witnesses prosecution, defense could call

Brian Walshe, the Cohasset man accused of murdering and dismembering his wife, Ana Walshe, in January 2023, is set to begin jury selection on Tuesday morning.

Brian Walshe is charged with murdering and dismembering his wife, Ana Walshe, over New Year’s Eve 2023 at their Cohasset home.

Prosecutors allege that Walshe killed Ana, dismembered her, and conducted numerous online searches related to her death using his sons iPad.

On Monday, Boston 25 News obtained the list of potential witnesses filed with the courts that either the prosecution or defense could call to take the stand.

Keepers of Records

Chris Bernasconi/KOR TJ Maxx, Norwell, MA

Bryant Blanco/KOR Wireless Zone-Verizon, Hingham, MA

Joseph Cesarz/KOR Vinnin Liquors, Swampscott, MA

KOR, Stop & Shop, Swampscott, MA

KOR Lowes, Danvers and Weymouth, MA

J. Guerrier or KOR, Beacon Communities, Chatham West, Brockton, MA

Hector Hernandez or KOR Chestnut Glen Apartments, Brockton, MA

Keeper of the Records Federal Probation

Thomas M. Menino, Jr. Keeper of the Records JetBlue*

Keeper of the Records Lyft

Keeper of the Records Uber

Keeper of Records MetLife

Keeper of Records New York Life

KOR Apple Credit Union, Fairfax, VA

KOR Lowes, Danvers, MA

KOR American Expres s

s KOR Barclays

KOR Fidelity

KOR JPMorgan Chase

KOR Leader Bank

KOR Verizon or Jillian Dixon, Atlanta, GA

Jami Flynt or KOR, CVS, Danvers, MA

Anthony Macrena, or KOR Home Depot, Rockland, MA

Sarah Mulroy or KOR Liberty Bay Credit Union, Hingham, MA

Kaliroi Palaiologos or KOR Beacon Communities /Chatham West

Patty Patterson or KOR Walgreens, Cohasset, MA

Michael Roddy or KOR, HomeGoods, Norwell, MA

Sandra Waldrup or KOR The Claremont Apartments, Abington, MA

Civilians

Julie Basler, Holbrook, MA

Peter Capozzoli, Cohasset, MA

Ashley Cimmino, Bar Method, Hingham, MA

Janet Cotter, Hingham, MA

Jesse E. Deveau, Peabody, MA

Jeremy Dozier, Axios Investigations Firm LLC, Washington, DC

Hugh Dunleavy, Tishman Speyer, Washington, DC

Will Fastow, Washington, DC

Suzanne Garland, Bar Method, Hingham, MA

Robin Howe, Halifax, MA

Peter Kirby, Marshfield, MA

Alyssa Kirby, Israel

Theresa Marchese, Tishman Speyer, Washington, DC

Nancy McAloon, New York Life Insurance, Rockland, MA

Chris Murphy, Stewart Painting, Hingham, MA

Gem Mutlu, Boston, MA

Mark Selvaggi, NY Life Rockland, MA

MSP Crime Lab personnel

Troy Adams, currently works in PA

Jessica Bancroft

Joli Bregu

Sammy Dubald

Elizabeth Duval

Kayal Dwyer

Madison Frank

Davis Gould

Karin Jacobsen

Brianna Kiesel

Christine Lemire

Krista Lundgren

Sherri Mittelholzer

Jennifer Montgomery

Sean Morris

Autumn Muise

Mary Nagle

Emily Oliver

Andre Porto

Danielle Quintin

Betsey Rabel

Brianna Randolph

Bryce Raymond

Madeline Richardson

Erin Ruigrok

Saman Saleem

Matthew Sheehan

Lori Shettlesworth

Katarina Stashyn, currently works in Nevada

Hannah Yarosz

Gyeol Yoon

Cohasset Police Department

Det. Julie Hall

Sgt. Garrett Hunt (retired)

Lt. Michael Lopes

Off. Greg Lowrance

Off. Patrick Reardon

Det. Sgt. Harrison Schmidt

Massachusetts State Police

Tpr. Owen Boyle

Sgt. Yuriy Bukhenik

Tpr. Brandon Cali

Tpr. Mia Cefalo, MSP Crime Lab

Sgt. Gary Comeau

Tpr. Stephanie Devlin, MSP Crime Lab

Sgt. David DiCicco

Tpr. Anthony DiCarlo

Tpr. Matthew Dunne

Lt. John Fanning

Lt. Mark Farioli

Sgt. Brian Frechette

Tpr. Steven Golbranson

Tpr. Nicholas Guarino

Sgt. Brian Hogdon, MSP Crime Lab

Tpr. Matthew Johnson

Tpr. Connor Keefe

Det. Lt. Edward Keefe

Sgt. Jeffery Kotkowski

Tpr. Christopher Moore

Tpr. Matthew Murphy

Tpr. Joseph Page

Sgt. Keith Pantazelos

Sgt. Eric Perez

Tpr. Shane Pierce, MSP Crime Lab

Tpr. Christopher Pittman

Tpr. Kathy Prince (retired)

Lt. Sean Quirk

Tpr. Brianna Sullivan

Tpr. Heather Sullivan (retired)

Tpr. Christopher Thurlow

Det. Lt. Brian Tully

Sgt. Amy Waterman

Tpr. Joshua Winters, MSP Crime Lab

Other

Coleen Crawford, NDAO

Capt. Randy Belanger, Cohasset Fire Department

Jill Shaw, DCF*

Medical

Dr. Richard Atkinson, OCME

Dr. Mindy Hull, OCME

Kayla Colpitts, OCME staff

Defensive Prospective Witnesses

Dr. Steven Laken, Cephos Corporation

Joel Skoletsky, Cephos Corporation

Priya Banerjee, Anchor Forensic Consulting

Dan Faria, MWV Forensics

Steven Verronneau, MWV Forensics

Tracy Miner

Michael Proctor

Tim Creamer

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

