Brian Walshe murder trial: List of witnesses prosecution, defense could call

Brian Walshe, the Cohasset man accused of murdering and dismembering his wife, Ana Walshe, in January 2023, is set to begin jury selection on Tuesday morning.
Brian Walshe is charged with murdering and dismembering his wife, Ana Walshe, over New Year’s Eve 2023 at their Cohasset home.
Prosecutors allege that Walshe killed Ana, dismembered her, and conducted numerous online searches related to her death using his sons iPad.
On Monday, Boston 25 News obtained the list of potential witnesses filed with the courts that either the prosecution or defense could call to take the stand.
Here is the list of people who may be called to take the stand in the
Keepers of Records
- Chris Bernasconi/KOR TJ Maxx, Norwell, MA
- Bryant Blanco/KOR Wireless Zone-Verizon, Hingham, MA
- Joseph Cesarz/KOR Vinnin Liquors, Swampscott, MA
- KOR, Stop & Shop, Swampscott, MA
- KOR Lowes, Danvers and Weymouth, MA
- J. Guerrier or KOR, Beacon Communities, Chatham West, Brockton, MA
- Hector Hernandez or KOR Chestnut Glen Apartments, Brockton, MA
- Keeper of the Records Federal Probation
- Thomas M. Menino, Jr. Keeper of the Records JetBlue*
- Keeper of the Records Lyft
- Keeper of the Records Uber
- Keeper of Records MetLife
- Keeper of Records New York Life
- KOR Apple Credit Union, Fairfax, VA
- KOR Lowes, Danvers, MA
- KOR American Express
- KOR Barclays
- KOR Fidelity
- KOR JPMorgan Chase
- KOR Leader Bank
- KOR Verizon or Jillian Dixon, Atlanta, GA
- Jami Flynt or KOR, CVS, Danvers, MA
- Anthony Macrena, or KOR Home Depot, Rockland, MA
- Sarah Mulroy or KOR Liberty Bay Credit Union, Hingham, MA
- Kaliroi Palaiologos or KOR Beacon Communities /Chatham West
- Patty Patterson or KOR Walgreens, Cohasset, MA
- Michael Roddy or KOR, HomeGoods, Norwell, MA
- Sandra Waldrup or KOR The Claremont Apartments, Abington, MA
Civilians
- Julie Basler, Holbrook, MA
- Peter Capozzoli, Cohasset, MA
- Ashley Cimmino, Bar Method, Hingham, MA
- Janet Cotter, Hingham, MA
- Jesse E. Deveau, Peabody, MA
- Jeremy Dozier, Axios Investigations Firm LLC, Washington, DC
- Hugh Dunleavy, Tishman Speyer, Washington, DC
- Will Fastow, Washington, DC
- Suzanne Garland, Bar Method, Hingham, MA
- Robin Howe, Halifax, MA
- Peter Kirby, Marshfield, MA
- Alyssa Kirby, Israel
- Theresa Marchese, Tishman Speyer, Washington, DC
- Nancy McAloon, New York Life Insurance, Rockland, MA
- Chris Murphy, Stewart Painting, Hingham, MA
- Gem Mutlu, Boston, MA
- Mark Selvaggi, NY Life Rockland, MA
MSP Crime Lab personnel
- Troy Adams, currently works in PA
- Jessica Bancroft
- Joli Bregu
- Sammy Dubald
- Elizabeth Duval
- Kayal Dwyer
- Madison Frank
- Davis Gould
- Karin Jacobsen
- Brianna Kiesel
- Christine Lemire
- Krista Lundgren
- Sherri Mittelholzer
- Jennifer Montgomery
- Sean Morris
- Autumn Muise
- Mary Nagle
- Emily Oliver
- Andre Porto
- Danielle Quintin
- Betsey Rabel
- Brianna Randolph
- Bryce Raymond
- Madeline Richardson
- Erin Ruigrok
- Saman Saleem
- Matthew Sheehan
- Lori Shettlesworth
- Katarina Stashyn, currently works in Nevada
- Hannah Yarosz
- Gyeol Yoon
Cohasset Police Department
- Det. Julie Hall
- Sgt. Garrett Hunt (retired)
- Lt. Michael Lopes
- Off. Greg Lowrance
- Off. Patrick Reardon
- Det. Sgt. Harrison Schmidt
Massachusetts State Police
- Tpr. Owen Boyle
- Sgt. Yuriy Bukhenik
- Tpr. Brandon Cali
- Tpr. Mia Cefalo, MSP Crime Lab
- Sgt. Gary Comeau
- Tpr. Stephanie Devlin, MSP Crime Lab
- Sgt. David DiCicco
- Tpr. Anthony DiCarlo
- Tpr. Matthew Dunne
- Lt. John Fanning
- Lt. Mark Farioli
- Sgt. Brian Frechette
- Tpr. Steven Golbranson
- Tpr. Nicholas Guarino
- Sgt. Brian Hogdon, MSP Crime Lab
- Tpr. Matthew Johnson
- Tpr. Connor Keefe
- Det. Lt. Edward Keefe
- Sgt. Jeffery Kotkowski
- Tpr. Christopher Moore
- Tpr. Matthew Murphy
- Tpr. Joseph Page
- Sgt. Keith Pantazelos
- Sgt. Eric Perez
- Tpr. Shane Pierce, MSP Crime Lab
- Tpr. Christopher Pittman
- Tpr. Kathy Prince (retired)
- Lt. Sean Quirk
- Tpr. Brianna Sullivan
- Tpr. Heather Sullivan (retired)
- Tpr. Christopher Thurlow
- Det. Lt. Brian Tully
- Sgt. Amy Waterman
- Tpr. Joshua Winters, MSP Crime Lab
Other
- Coleen Crawford, NDAO
- Capt. Randy Belanger, Cohasset Fire Department
- Jill Shaw, DCF*
Medical
- Dr. Richard Atkinson, OCME
- Dr. Mindy Hull, OCME
- Kayla Colpitts, OCME staff
Defensive Prospective Witnesses
- Dr. Steven Laken, Cephos Corporation
- Joel Skoletsky, Cephos Corporation
- Priya Banerjee, Anchor Forensic Consulting
- Dan Faria, MWV Forensics
- Steven Verronneau, MWV Forensics
- Tracy Miner
- Michael Proctor
- Tim Creamer
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
