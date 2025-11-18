Brian Walshe murder trial set to begin

DEDHAM, Mass. — At Norfolk County Superior Court in Dedham, the murder trial of Brian Walshe is set to begin on Tuesday for jury selection.

On Monday, both sides appeared for a final pre-trial conference to resolve lingering legal issues.

Brian Walshe’s mother attended the hearing but refused to answer our questions.

Brian Walshe is charged with murdering and dismembering his wife, Ana Walshe, over New Year’s Eve 2023 at their Cohasset home.

Diana Walshe attended most of the final pre-conference hearing.

But because she is a potential witness, she had to briefly leave the courtroom.

Just days before Ana Walshe vanished, as the couple’s marriage collapsed, Diana Walshe allegedly on her own, hired a private investigator to look into Ana.

Diana Walshe was allowed back into the courtroom as the hearing moved on to other issues.

Ana Walshe has never been found, and Boston Attorney Brad Bailey tells me that could be a big issue for prosecutors.

“Obviously, where is the body? And does that lend itself to any possible defense that how do you know that she’s actually dead? How do you know her death wasn’t faked? How do you know what the actual cause of the death?” Bailey said.

And for Brian Walshe, Boston attorney Elyse Hershon says look no further than those notorious internet searches found on one of the Walshe children’s iPad about how do dismember and dispose a body.

“The searches sound bad. I think the prosecution, they are going to use those searches to paint a picture as to what the plan was, what the alleged murder was, the murder of her,” Hershon said.

The witness list for the Brian Walshe trial is now released.

Many Massachusetts State Police Troopers who investigated Karen Read are on the list.

Among them, former Mass State Police Trooper Michael Proctor who is listed as a defense witness.

Jury selection is expected to last all week.

Opening Statements and testimony is scheduled to begin on December 1st.

The trial of Brian Walshe is expected to take up to three weeks.

