Jurors return for Week 2 of testimony in Karen Read’s retrial, ARCCA experts to be questioned

DEDHAM, Mass. — Jurors will return to Dedham’s Norfolk Superior Court on Monday morning for week 2 of witness testimony in Karen Read’s retrial.

Read is accused of striking John O’Keefe, her Boston police officer boyfriend, with her SUV and leaving him to die alone in a blizzard outside of a house party at the home of fellow officer Brian Albert following a night of drinking.

The jurors will only hear a half day of testimony because ARCCA accident reconstruction experts are also set to be questioned without the jury present.

Judge Beverly Cannone wants to hear from Dr. Daniel Wolfe, an accident reconstruction specialist, and Dr. Andrew Rentschler, a biomechanical engineering specialist, both of whom were originally hired by the feds and testified on behalf of Read in June 2024.

ARCCA witnesses in Karen Read case

Wolfe and Rentschler claimed during Read’s first trial that her SUV didn’t have damage consistent with any type of pedestrian interaction, but confined to the taillight.

Going into the retrial, there were questions about whether the defense properly disclosed paying the ARCCA witnesses. Read’s team later clarified that they did pay $24,000 for their travel, time for testifying, and coordinating their attendance.

On Friday, all 18 jurors in Karen Read’s retrial toured the scene of John O’Keefe’s death and got an up-close look at the murder defendant’s Lexus SUV during a field trip to Canton on Friday morning.

Read’s SUV was towed to the scene, where crews positioned the vehicle near a flagpole where O’Keefe’s body was found in the snow on the morning of January 29, 2022.

Read, her attorneys, members of the prosecution, and Cannone joined the jurors on the tour.

Special prosecutor Hank Brennan and defense attorney David Yannetti asked jurors to carefully examine Albert’s former home, the flagpole on the lawn, a fire hydrant out front, and the location of Read’s SUV.

“Your eyes are the best computer that you can bring to the view,” Yannetti told the jury.

Prosecutors allege Read intentionally backed into O’Keefe after she dropped him off at a house party and returned hours later to find him dead. The defense has claimed that she was a victim of a vast police conspiracy and that O’Keefe was fatally beaten by another law enforcement officer at the party.

A mistrial was declared last year after jurors said they were at an impasse and deliberating further would be futile.

Read has pleaded not guilty to charges of second-degree murder, manslaughter while operating under the influence, and leaving the scene of a crash resulting in death.

