Judicial inquest scheduled after deadly officer-involved shooting in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Further investigation will be done into a deadly officer-involved shooting in Cambridge on Friday.

The Middlesex District Attorney identified the person shot as 64-year-old William Woodworth, of Watertown.

Police said they responded around 8 p.m. to a report of suspicious individuals in a loading dock behind businesses at the intersection on Temple Street.

A preliminary investigation suggested that Woodworth was in his vehicle when police arrived. He then allegedly exited his vehicle and pointed a firearm at officers.

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A Cambridge officer is accused of shooting Woodworth while trying to disarm him.

According to authorities, Woodworth’s gun was loaded.

The Middlesex District Attorney confirmed a judicial inquest is scheduled to begin next week.

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