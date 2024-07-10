Judge suspends license of truck driver acquitted in deadly NH motorcycle crash for 7 years

CONCORD, N.H. — In a written order issued on Wednesday, a New Hampshire judge revoked the driving privileges of a truck driver acquitted in a 2019 deadly crash for nearly a decade.

Administrative Law Judge Ryan N. McFarland ruled Volodymyr Zhukovskyy will no longer be able to legally drive in the state for a period of seven years, effective June 24, 2019. Seven years is the maximum permitted suspension under state laws.

The order concludes an administrative hearing process that began in early May when Zhukovskyy requested to get his license back.

A jury found Zhukovskyy not guilty in 2022 of multiple manslaughter and negligent homicide charges stemming from a 2019 collision in Randolph that killed seven motorcyclists. The victims were all members of the Jarheads Motorcycle Club, an organization of Marine Corps veterans and their spouses in New England.

Prosecutors alleged that Zhukovskyy — who had taken heroin, fentanyl, and cocaine the day of the crash — repeatedly swerved back and forth before the collision and told police he caused the deadly crash.

On May 30, Judge McFarland upheld the State’s complaint, finding Zhukovskyy drove in an unlawful manner during the 2019 crash.

Zhukovskyy, who came to the U.S. as a child from Ukraine and had permanent residency status, was detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement after the 2022 verdict. A judge ordered his deportation last year, but the U.S. has paused repatriation flights to Ukraine due to the war with Russia and authorized Temporary Protected Status for qualified Ukrainians.

