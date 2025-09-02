Judge reinstates O’Brien as Cannabis Commission chair

A Superior Court judge ruled Tuesday that Treasurer Deborah Goldberg unlawfully fired Shannon O’Brien as chair of the Cannabis Control Commission and ordered that O’Brien immediately be reinstated to the job.

Goldberg suspended O’Brien as CCC chairwoman in September 2023 and fired her in September 2024 after considering two outside investigations and about 19 hours of private meetings held last summer.

O’Brien contested Goldberg’s claims of “gross misconduct” through Suffolk Superior Court and was successful in her appeal of the treasurer’s firing.

“The question before the Court is not whether [O’Brien] was abrasive, boorish, inconsiderate, ill-tempered, imprudent and/or otherwise unreasonable -- either in actuality or in the reasonable estimation of the Treasurer. Those are simply not grounds that clear the high bar for removal set by the terms of the statute. Rather, the question presented is whether the Treasurer’s removal decision -- which concluded that O’Brien both committed ‘gross misconduct’ and was ‘unable to discharge the powers and duties’ of the Chair -- properly applied those statutory terms and was supported by substantial evidence on the record,” Judge Robert Gordon wrote in his decision. “On any fair reading of the facts, and any proper application of the law, the Decision fails on both counts.”

The judge said O’Brien is “entitled to reinstatement for the remainder of her statutory appointment, and to an award of back pay and benefits running from the date of her unlawful termination.”

O’Brien’s term as chair of the CCC was set to run through Aug. 31, 2027.

Spokespeople for O’Brien and Goldberg were not able to immediately provide comment, though a spokesman for O’Brien said she does plan to return to her job at the CCC.

