JPMorganChase to anchor South Station tower in major Boston expansion

BOSTON — JPMorganChase is relocating its Boston offices to the new South Station Tower beginning in early 2028.

This move makes JPMorganChase the building’s anchor commercial tenant which is expected to bring hundreds of new jobs and strengthen downtown’s economic outlook.

The firm will occupy more than eight floors of the 51-story tower—developed by Hines with partners APG and Dune Real Estate Partners—accommodating up to 1,000 employees as it expands its regional footprint.

“This investment will bring hundreds of new jobs, strengthen our downtown, and reinforce Boston’s standing as a place where global companies choose to invest and grow,” said Michelle Wu.

The move consolidates JPMorganChase employees from across business lines into a single, modern workspace designed to foster collaboration and innovation.

The new headquarters will support clients in fast-growing sectors including life sciences, healthcare, technology, robotics, and AI.

“We are excited to deepen our roots in Boston and invest in the city’s future,” said Rick MacDonald of J.P. Morgan. “The move to the South Station Tower represents a new chapter for our firm in Boston and in New England, providing a dynamic environment for our teams and reinforcing our commitment to supporting economic growth and opportunity in the city and across the region”

JPMorganChase already employs more than 1,600 people in Boston. An independent study found the firm contributes over $1.4 billion annually to the local economy, supporting an additional 1,000 jobs across industries like retail, dining, and professional services.

The relocation includes adding more than 300 jobs in the coming years and expanding its retail banking presence across New England.

Since entering Massachusetts in 2018, Chase has grown to 92 branches statewide.

“This move will allow us to bring more of our growing team under the same roof,” said Dan Curtin of J.P. Morgan Private Bank. “We believe South Station Tower will not only enhance our ability to serve clients and attract top talent, but also contribute to the city’s ongoing growth and vibrancy.”

JPMorganChase is currently located in Rowes Warf.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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