Josh Kraft releases first official campaign video for mayor of Boston

BOSTON — On Tuesday, the son of Patriots owner Robert Kraft kicks off his campaign in the race for Boston’s mayor with his first official event.

The event comes after Kraft released a video announcing his campaign.

Even though Josh Kraft lives in Boston now, he didn’t grow up in the city, but he certainly has planted his roots there for some time.

Kraft was the CEO of the Boston Boys and Girls Club for 12 years and he chairs the Urban League of Eastern Massachusetts. Kraft already laid out his plans to help the city.

In his campaign video, Kraft mentions his top priority is to lower the cost of housing by building more places for people to live. He also wants to help middle-class families who are struggling to gain ground because of the housing crisis. Even though Kraft has the Patriots tied to his name with his father owning the team, he has made a name for himself throughout the years by leading many philanthropic initiatives.

Kraft is running as a Democrat--against incumbent Mayor Michelle Wu.

Mayor Wu—who also isn’t from Boston either and grew up outside of Chicago—was asked about her competition on WGBH Radio and said of Kraft, “You’re going to have to speak for yourself and not just have the consultants do it for you and be clear about what you’re putting forward.”

Kraft is set to formally announce his mayoral campaign later Tuesday morning at Prince Hall in Dorchester. So far, no other candidates have announced they plan on running against Wu for mayor.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

