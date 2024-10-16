For Johnny and Matthew: Blue Jackets play their home opener with Gaudreaus in mind

Johnny Gaudreau’s Columbus teammates were given a few options for how to handle their emotions during the Blue Jackets’ home opener.

If you want to cry, cry.

If you want to laugh, laugh.

The only rules — play the game the way “Johnny Hockey” would and with him in mind.

Emotions ran high in Columbus on Tuesday night, when the Blue Jackets paid tribute to their star and his late brother Matthew at their home opener against the Florida Panthers. Among the highlights: A banner was raised to the rafters in Gaudreau’s memory, as fans cheered, both teams stick-tapped the ice in the traditional hockey salute, and his family looked on, their arms intertwined.

And before the puck dropped, the teams stood still as 13 seconds — Johnny Gaudreau’s number — ran off the clock and with his left-wing position vacant, the Blue Jackets sending four skaters onto the ice instead of the usual five. The puck dropped, and the the Blue Jackets’ Sean Monahan passed it to Florida’s Sam Bennett.

Monahan and Bennett were teammates with Johnny Gaudreau in Calgary. It couldn’t have been more fitting.

“I don’t want anyone to be sad,” Meredith Gaudreau, Johnny’s wife, said in a recorded message played shortly before face-off. “I want you all to be inspired by the life that John lived. That means love your family first and foremost, and when it’s time to drop the puck let’s love the game that John loved.”

Johnny Gaudreau, the Blue Jackets’ star who would have been entering his third season with the club and 11th NHL season overall, and his brother Matthew Gaudreau were killed on Aug. 29 when police said they were struck by a suspected drunken driver while they were riding their bicycles on a rural road in New Jersey on the eve of their sister Katie’s wedding.

“It’s such an unprecedented thing and something that obviously none of us wanted to go through, and nobody ever wants to go through it,” Blue Jackets coach Dean Evason said Monday as final preparations for the home-opener celebration of the Gaudreaus were being made. “But we have to.”

The 31-year-old Gaudreau wore jersey No. 13 for the Blue Jackets. Matthew Gaudreau — who was 29 and played five pro seasons in the American Hockey League, East Coast Hockey League and in Sweden — wore jersey No. 21. All 32 NHL teams are wearing decals on their helmets with 13, 21 and the letter G on their helmets through Oct. 24. USA Hockey has a similar tribute for its teams at all levels this year.

On Tuesday, the “13″ tributes were everywhere. Both the Blue Jackets and Panthers took the ice for warmups wearing jerseys bearing the name Gaudreau and jersey number 13; those sweaters will be auctioned and raffled off to benefit the John and Matthew Gaudreau Foundation. There’s “13″ on the ice behind the goals. All fans in attendance received a “13″ patch, the ones Blue Jackets players will be wearing on their jerseys this season.

“It’s an emotional night for the hockey world,” Bennett said. “I’m glad I can be here and honor his legacy in any way.”

The Panthers, like the rest of the NHL, are mourning right along with the Blue Jackets. Gaudreau was absolutely beloved by players, whether they ever were his teammate or not. Florida star Matthew Tkachuk, who missed the game with illness, knows of Gaudreau’s affinity for purple Gatorade and bags of Skittles. So, every Panthers player got off the bus in Columbus on Tuesday afternoon with Gatorade and Skittles in their hands.

“Johnny was a huge part of the hockey community but to me he was much more than that,” Tkachuk said. “A great friend, teammate and family man. Not a day goes by without me thinking about Johnny and Matthew.”

Johnny Gaudreau — all of 5-foot-9 and 165 pounds — was a star at Boston College before making it to the NHL, his debut coming in Calgary’s finale for the 2013-14 season. His first goal came on his first shot in his first game, and his star only kept shining brighter from there.

The player who fished the puck out of the net after Gaudreau’s first goal was Monahan.

“I saw it firsthand. He had an impact on so many people,” Monahan said. “I mean, players that played against him are a fan of his and watch him and study his game and try and be like him.”

Monahan likely never aspired to be a donkey. Going forward, the Blue Jackets will clamor to be called one.

Johnny Gaudreau used that term — “donkey” — freely and endearingly around friends and teammates. The Blue Jackets have had a celebration for about a decade where the player of the game gets to wear a Civil War-style kepi hat, the recipient selected by the previous player recipient. The kepi is retired. The player of the game now gets a donkey hat. Monahan was the first to receive it.

“I’m really happy that we’ve kind of switched it up,” Blue Jackets defenseman Erik Gudbranson said. “I think it’s fitting for us. It was a great idea. And, you know, we wish the little guy was still here calling us that, But Monny is the right guy to get that the first time, for sure.”

Guy Gaudreau, the late brothers’ father and a longtime coach, was on the ice with the Blue Jackets for practice in Columbus on Monday and was back for morning skate on Tuesday. The tributes aren’t over. They’ll keep going, one way or another, for years to come.

“There’s going to be some tough moments, no doubt about it,” Gudbranson said. “We still miss him.”

But they will cheer him, forever. As the banner bearing his name went up, fans chanted “Johnny Hockey” as some in his family couldn’t help but smile at the tribute. There was a game afterward. It seemed secondary.

“The first part,” Panthers coach Paul Maurice said, “is clearly the most important part of the event tonight.”

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 13 Blue Jackets Gaudreau Troy Ward, of Dayton, takes photos of a memorial of Columbus Blue Jackets' Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew before the start of an NHL hockey game against the Florida Panthers. Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) (Jay LaPrete/AP)

