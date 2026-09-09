John Sununu wins GOP Senate primary, will face Chris Pappas in November

Former U.S. Sen. John Sununu won the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate Tuesday night, defeating former Massachusetts Sen. Scott Brown and setting up a November showdown with Democrat Chris Pappas.

Sununu, who previously represented New Hampshire in the Senate from 2003 to 2009, celebrated the victory Tuesday night and immediately turned his attention to the general election.

Brown called Sununu to concede the race shortly after the polls closed, according to Sununu.

The race is for the seat currently held by Democratic Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, who is retiring. Pappas won the Democratic nomination Tuesday, setting up a contest that could play a role in determining control of the U.S. Senate.

Sununu focuses on affordability

Sununu has made affordability and the cost of living central themes of his campaign.

He has also called for congressional term limits, saying he does not want politicians to turn public service into a career.

During his victory speech Tuesday night, Sununu wasted no time attacking his Democratic opponent.

Sununu criticized Pappas over federal spending and taxes, saying Pappas supported what he called “runaway spending” and voted repeatedly for tax increases.

“I can’t wait to debate Chris Pappas,” Sununu said, adding that he was ready to debate him “anytime, any place.”

Pappas, a four-term U.S. representative, will now face Sununu in the November general election.

Why the New Hampshire Senate race matters

The New Hampshire Senate contest is expected to draw significant national attention as both parties fight for control of the chamber.

The seat became open after Shaheen announced she would not seek reelection. Republicans are looking to flip the seat, while Democrats are defending it as part of the broader battle for Senate control.

Voters will have about eight weeks to decide between Sununu and Pappas before Election Day in November.

The two candidates are expected to make affordability, taxes, government spending and the role of the federal government major issues in the campaign.

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