Stoughton High School graduate bringing NHL Stanley Cup home

STOUGHTON, Mass. — The Stanley Cup is coming to Stoughton High School thanks to an alumnus.

Jorge Alves, the head equipment manager for the Carolina Hurricanes, graduated from the high school in 1997.

The Carolina Hurricanes won the Stanley Cup in 2026, and as tradition, every member of the team gets a day to do what they want with the cup.

Alves will be visiting Stoughton High School on Thursday, from 2:30 p.m. to 4:15 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public.

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