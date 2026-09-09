One seriously injured in crash between car and bicycle in Medway

One person has been rushed to the hospital following a serious crash between a car and a bicycle in Medway Tuesday night.

Milford Street is closed in the area of Clark Street as police respond to the crash.

One person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

“Please seek alternate routes while first responders work the scene,” Medway police said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group