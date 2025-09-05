John Cena’s final WWE appearance in Boston will be in November, company confirms

BOSTON — November will be the last time you can see 17-time World Champion John Cena in a WWE ring.

According to a news release on Friday, the West Newbury native will make his final appearance at Boston’s TD Garden on November 10 for Monday Night Raw.

Cena captured two of his 17 World Championships at the Garden, defeating Chris Jericho for the World Heavyweight Championship in 2008 and winning the WWE Championship in a ladder match in 2014.

Tickets for will go on sale starting Wednesday, September 10, at 10 a.m.

Fans can also purchase tickets during an exclusive presale by visiting Ticketmaster.com starting Tuesday, September 9, at 10 a.m.

As part of Cena’s farewell tour, he will also be making his final WWE appearance on November 17 in Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Cena, 48, has been wrestling in the WWE for more than 25 years, and has just 8 dates left in his career.

He made his main roster debut in 2002.

As part of his farewell tour which comes to an end this December, John Cena will make his final appearances in Boston on Nov. 10 at @tdgarden and New York City at @TheGarden on Nov. 17!



MORE INFO ⤵️https://t.co/yzOxgtWTYi pic.twitter.com/tFhoAvleAB — WWE (@WWE) September 5, 2025

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group