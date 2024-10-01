JetBlue’s ‘cool days, hot deals’ sale features flights out of Boston for as low as $44

BOSTON — JetBlue is running a new three-day sale with discounted flights out of Boston and deals on an array of vacation packages.
The Long Island-based airline’s “cool days, hot deals” launched Tuesday and runs through 11:59 p.m. on Thursday.
“Whether it is a trip to “Music City,” a beach escape in Florida, or a full island adventure in the Caribbean, JetBlue is giving Bostonians the chance to score great fares to more places,” an airline spokesperson said in a statement.
Bostonians can secure a one-way flight to Syracuse, New York, for as low as $44 and a vacation package to West Palm Beach, Florida, for as low as $267.
The sale is good for one-way flights in a travel window from Oct. 22 to Feb. 12, 2025. The vacation packages include roundtrip airfare and a two-night hotel stay.
JetBlue noted that all fares are subject to limited availability and may not be available on all days or all flights.
Some other one-way flight deals out of Boston include:
- West Palm Beach (PBI) at $49
- Miami (MIA) at $64
- Savannah (SAV) at $69
- Nashville (BNA) at $69
- Orlando (MCO) or Jacksonville (JAX) at $79
- Providenciales (PLS) at $94
- San Juan (SJU) at $104
- St. Thomas (STT) or St. Maarten (SXM) at $119
Some other vacation package deals out of Boston include:
- Savannah (SAV) at $302
- San Juan (SJU) at $377
- Cancun (CUN) at $338
- Fort Lauderdale (FLL) at $260
- Las Vegas (LAS) at $221
- Miami (MIA) at $291
- Orlando (MCO) at $227
- Syracuse (SYR) at $188
