JetBlue’s ‘cool days, hot deals’ sale features flights out of Boston for as low as $44

BOSTON — JetBlue is running a new three-day sale with discounted flights out of Boston and deals on an array of vacation packages.

The Long Island-based airline’s “cool days, hot deals” launched Tuesday and runs through 11:59 p.m. on Thursday.

“Whether it is a trip to “Music City,” a beach escape in Florida, or a full island adventure in the Caribbean, JetBlue is giving Bostonians the chance to score great fares to more places,” an airline spokesperson said in a statement.

Bostonians can secure a one-way flight to Syracuse, New York, for as low as $44 and a vacation package to West Palm Beach, Florida, for as low as $267.

The sale is good for one-way flights in a travel window from Oct. 22 to Feb. 12, 2025. The vacation packages include roundtrip airfare and a two-night hotel stay.

JetBlue noted that all fares are subject to limited availability and may not be available on all days or all flights.

Some other one-way flight deals out of Boston include:

West Palm Beach (PBI) at $49

Miami (MIA) at $64

Savannah (SAV) at $69

Nashville (BNA) at $69

Orlando (MCO) or Jacksonville (JAX) at $79

Providenciales (PLS) at $94

San Juan (SJU) at $104

St. Thomas (STT) or St. Maarten (SXM) at $119

Some other vacation package deals out of Boston include:

Savannah (SAV) at $302

San Juan (SJU) at $377

Cancun (CUN) at $338

Fort Lauderdale (FLL) at $260

Las Vegas (LAS) at $221

Miami (MIA) at $291

Orlando (MCO) at $227

Syracuse (SYR) at $188

For more on the sale, click here.

