JetBlue opens new Boston-themed lounge at Logan airport

BOSTON — There’s a new Green Monster in Boston — and this one is inside JetBlue’s newest lounge at Logan International Airport.

JetBlue’s second BlueHouse airport lounge officially opens at 5 a.m. Thursday, August. 27, inside Terminal C.

The 12,000-square-foot space is packed with nods to Boston, New England and the city’s neighborhoods, giving travelers a place to work, dine, play or unwind before a flight.

The lounge is free for JetBlue’s top loyalty members. And with the opening in Boston, JetBlue is expanding access to include customers departing on Mint or Mint Flex fares.

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JetBlue says BlueHouse Boston was designed to feel like a warm, stylish New England home, with local materials, residential details, copper accents, eclectic furniture and curated artwork.

The airline has woven Boston references throughout the space — from its entrance, inspired by a classic Boston home, to playful details highlighting the region’s food, sports and cultural history.

At the center of it all is The Neighborhood Bar, featuring a “Nantucket Blue” wood-slatted ceiling, warm copper finishes and a custom lighting feature inspired by Boston’s iconic beacon.

There’s also The Dugout, a game room celebrating Boston’s sports culture with artifacts and memorabilia from local partners.

For travelers with a sweet tooth, the Candy Closet offers a hidden stash of treats from Madeleine’s Candy Shop. Guests can fill custom-designed carry-on candy bags before heading to their gates.

And for travelers who need to get some work done, The Library Workspace offers a quieter setting with tables and lamps modeled after the historic Boston Public Library, along with private rooms for calls and virtual meetings.

The lounge’s food and drink lineup also gets a distinctly local treatment.

Travelers can expect hot, plated dishes inspired by the region, including North Shore roast beef sliders and crab and shrimp rolls.

Cocktails were developed with Jackson Cannon, the renowned Boston beverage director behind acclaimed cocktail bar Equal Measure.

The lounge also serves specialty coffee and espresso from George Howell Coffee, New England craft beers from The Publick House and sweets from Madeleine’s Candy Shop.

“BlueHouse Boston is designed to feel like a warm, stylish New England home – welcoming, comfortable and full of details that spark inspiration and nostalgia,” Stephanie Evans Greene, JetBlue’s senior vice president of marketing and brand, said. “From the local partnerships and artwork to the playful surprises throughout the space, we wanted customers to feel connected to Boston just like JetBlue.”

The first BlueHouse opened in John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York last year.

BlueHouse Boston opens at 5 a.m. Thursday, August 27.

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