JetBlue offers Mass. travelers chance to win luxury getaway valued at nearly $20K

BOSTON — JetBlue has launched a new vacation sweepstakes that gives Massachusetts travelers a chance to win a luxury getaway valued at nearly $20,000.

A spokesperson for the popular airline says the new "Jet Set & Sail Sweepstakes" combines Cunard’s legendary Queen Mary 2 transatlantic crossing to London and JetBlue’s Mint experience on the trip home.

The Queen Mary 2 is the luxury British cruise company’s flagship ocean liner, while the airline’s Mint suite offers the most living space of any other domestic carrier in the U.S.

The getaway, which is valued at up to $17,340, includes:

Cunard Queen Mary 2 transatlantic sailing in a Britannia Balcony stateroom

Premium beverages and Wi-Fi onboard

A Times Square hotel stay before departure

All transfers

JetBlue Mint flights home from London

“It’s a rare chance to experience one of the most iconic ways to cross the Atlantic,” JetBlue said in a statement. “With travelers already dreaming about 2026 trips, this giveaway taps into two of the biggest trends right now: luxury cruising and elevated air travel, all wrapped into one unforgettable vacation.”

The sweepstakes is free to enter and open to residents in Massachusetts, as well as Connecticut, the District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Louisiana, Maryland, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Texas, Tennessee, Vermont, and Virginia.

The sweepstakes period ends at 11:59 p.m. Eastern on February 28, 2026.

For more information and to enter, click here.

