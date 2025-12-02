Local

JetBlue holding ‘Travel Tuesday’ sale with 35% off flights out of Boston

By Frank O'Laughlin, Boston 25 News
JetBlue Stock Drops With Expected Flat Revenue And Higher Costs FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA - JANUARY 31: A JetBlue Airways plane takes off from the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on January 31, 2024 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The company recently announced that it was considering implementing cost-cutting measures due to the forecasted decline in revenue and increase in costs. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
BOSTON — Travelers looking to fly off on a winter escape can score a big discount on flights from one major airline, but they must act fast.

JetBlue is holding its largest “Travel Tuesday” sale ever from Tuesday, Dec. 2, through Wednesday, Dec. 3.

Customers flying out of Boston can use the promo code “SAVE35″ when booking to secure a 35% discount on flights to an array of destinations, according to the airline.

There is a travel window between Jan. 6, 2026, and March 11, 2026, for this sale, meaning flights must be booked during that timeframe. Friday and Sunday travel is excluded.

The airline noted that customers can use the promo code as many times as they want to stack winter travel. Additionally, the discount applies per person and only on nonstop flights, excluding taxes and fees.

For more information on the sale, click here.

