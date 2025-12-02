JetBlue holding ‘Travel Tuesday’ sale with 35% off flights out of Boston

BOSTON — Travelers looking to fly off on a winter escape can score a big discount on flights from one major airline, but they must act fast.

JetBlue is holding its largest “Travel Tuesday” sale ever from Tuesday, Dec. 2, through Wednesday, Dec. 3.

Customers flying out of Boston can use the promo code “SAVE35″ when booking to secure a 35% discount on flights to an array of destinations, according to the airline.

There is a travel window between Jan. 6, 2026, and March 11, 2026, for this sale, meaning flights must be booked during that timeframe. Friday and Sunday travel is excluded.

The airline noted that customers can use the promo code as many times as they want to stack winter travel. Additionally, the discount applies per person and only on nonstop flights, excluding taxes and fees.

For more information on the sale, click here.

