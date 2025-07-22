JetBlue announces ‘biggest sale of year’ with discount on flights out of Boston

BOSTON — JetBlue on Tuesday announced its “biggest sale of the year,” featuring a sizeable discount on flights out of Boston and other major cities.

The airline’s “This. Is. Big.” sale kicked off Tuesday and will be ongoing through Thursday.

Fares booked with the promo code “SAVE25″ will get 25% off flights in a travel window spanning through late November, just in time for fall festivities, according to the airline.

The discount applies to base fare on nonstop flights taking off between Aug. 12 and Nov. 20, excluding travel on Friday and Sunday.

JetBlue noted that the discount doesn’t apply to Mint, transatlantic, or previous bookings.

Customers looking to bundle their experience can also take advantage of up to $200 off JetBlue vacation packages.

For more information on discounted flights, click here. For more information on vacation packages, click here.

