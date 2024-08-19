JetBlue announces 5-day sale with flights out of Boston for as low as $39

BOSTON — Planning a fall getaway? JetBlue on Monday announced a five-day sale with flights out of Boston for as low as $39.

The airline’s annual “Big Fall Sale” kicked off Monday and will be ongoing through 11:59 p.m. on Friday.

“This sale brings stellar savings to help take your friends and family fall trip out of the group chat (for real),” the airline said in a news release. “Whether it’s traveling for kickoff season to see your favorite team or planning for a holiday jetaway to sugar-sand beaches or mountain adventures, customers should act this week to get the best savings to make their fall trip fantasy a festive reality.”

The sale is good for one-way flights in a travel window from Sept. 10 through Nov. 20.

JetBlue noted that all fares are subject to limited availability and may not be available on all days or all flights.

Some deals out of Boston include:

Presque Isle (PQI) at $39

New York (JFK/LGA) at $49

Philadelphia (PHL) at $49

Paris (CDG) at $249

Amsterdam (AMS) at $249

London (LHR, LGW) at $249

Dublin (DUB) at $199

Jacksonville (JAX) at $69

Savannah (SAV) at $69

Nassau (NAS) at $99

Nashville (BDA) at $99

Providenciales (PLS) at $99

For more deals, click here.

