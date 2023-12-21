‘Jesus was Palestinian’: Nativity scene on Boston Common vandalized with graffiti

BOSTON — The Nativity scene on Boston Common was vandalized overnight with a spray-painted message that read “Jesus was Palestinian.”

Video captured by a Boston 25 News photographer showed the message in white paint on the platform that supports the three-dimensional depiction of the Nativity of Jesus.

A Boston police officer was spotted at the scene. It wasn’t immediately clear when the act of vandalism occurred.

Boston 25 has reached out to the police department for comment.

The incident comes amid heightened tensions over the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

