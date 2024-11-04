JD Vance holds N.H. rally, candidates make final pitch across the country

DERRY, N.H. — During a crucial two-day push ahead of Tuesday, Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance spoke to thousands of voters in southern New Hampshire.

The rally was held in Derry, NH at the New England Sports Center Sunday night.

Voters who didn’t go inside the even lined the streets as Vance was led in with Donald Trump Jr. by motorcade.

Vance had made stops in North Carolina and Pennsylvania Sunday before New Hampshire.

Meanwhile, his running mate former president Donald Trump held a rally of his own in North Carolina on Sunday.

“These elections, they have to be decided by 9 o’clock 10 o’clock ‚11 o’clock Tuesday night,” Trump told his crowd.

Tuesday will be his third presidential election as the Republican nominee.

The Democratic ticket also made a final pitch to voters Sunday.

Vice President and Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris spoke to a crowd in East Lansing, Michigan.

“I see a nation determined to turn the page on hatred and division, and chart a new way forward,” Harris said.

Her running partner and governor of Minnesota Tim Walz rallied in Georgia – another key battleground state.

“Our recital is two days away,” he told his crowd. “We are going to win this race, but we have not yet won this race.”

Polls in MA and NH close at 8 pm.

