Jayson Tatum scores 36, sizzles down the stretch as Celtics fend off Knicks 107-103

BOSTON — Jayson Tatum scored 25 of his 36 points in the second half, including seven of his team’s final eight to help the Boston Celtics hold off the New York Knicks 107-103 on Friday night.

Paul George and Neemias Queta added 15 points apiece to fend off a late rally by the defending NBA champion Knicks.

New York fell to 0-2 after losing its season opener to the Philadelphia 76ers.

Karl-Anthony Towns had 22 points to lead five Knicks in double figures. OG Anunoby had 20 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists. Deuce McBride finished with 20 points and Jalen Brunson added 19.

In a game that featured 12 lead changes and four ties, Boston outscored New York 33-24 in the third quarter to increase a one-point halftime lead to 10 entering the final period.

The Celtics’ edge grew as high as 91-79 before a 12-3 Knicks run cut it 94-91 on Towns’ putback dunk.

New York got it back to 99-96 on Josh Hart’s 3-pointer before Queta turned it over, leading to Brunson’s floater. But Tatum responded with a 19-footer on Boston’s next possession that made it 101-98 with 1:11 remaining.

It was 103-98 when Anunoby hit a pair of free throws with less than a minute left. But Tatum drained a 3 from the wing.

Mitchell Robinson finished with four points, four rebounds and a block after struggling with early foul trouble throughout his first matchup against the Knicks team that he helped win last season’s title. Robinson was the only member of New York’s regular rotation that didn’t return.

It didn’t stop him from making his presence felt opposite the team he spent his first eight NBA seasons with. During one sequence in the fourth quarter Robinson swatted away a layup attempt by Towns. Following a miss by Mikal Bridges, Robinson then was the recipient of an alley-oop from Derrick White.

The game was scrappy on both sides throughout, but Queta was the only Celtics player to attempt a free throw through two-plus quarters. That didn’t change until Tatum went to the line with 3:21 remaining in the third.

Up next

Knicks: Host Magic on Sunday.

Celtics: Host Bulls on Monday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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