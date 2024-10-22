Jamaica Plain activist hit by MBTA bus to be honored at Boston City Council

BOSTON — A 63-year-old Jamaica Plain activist who died after being hit by an MBTA bus outside Forest Hills Station earlier this month will be honored at Wednesday’s Boston City Council meeting.

Dozens attended a vigil calling for improved safety measures for pedestrians in the wake of Glenn Inghram’s death.

Inghram was in a crosswalk at Tower and Washington Streets when he ended up under an MBTA bus as it was turning left.

The fatal crash has galvanized a neighborhood that’s been complaining about dangerous conditions for people walking near Forest Hills Station for years.

Hundreds have signed a petition calling for a dedicated pedestrian light in the crosswalk, curb extensions, temporary flex posts and landscaping changes to make visibility better for bus drivers.

“This did not need to happen. They need to fix it. It’s exactly why I left the city ten years ago,” said friend Paul Couturier. “He would’ve been at City Hall. You would’ve heard him screaming from the rooftops.”

Those who attended the vigil said the spot where Inghram was hit is especially treacherous because of a light that turns green for buses moments after the walk signal illuminates.

“I’m optimistic that we can get something done. It’s terrible that it took a tragedy like this to get that moving,” said District 6 Boston City Councilor Ben Weber.

Weber will be paying tribute to Inghram at Wednesday’s Boston City Council meeting at noon.

He’s encouraging others to show up as a united front in remembrance of the retired college history teacher and local gardener.

“I wish it had been me and not Glenn so at least he could be with his family and brother who needs him,” said longtime partner Paul Vanecko.

Inghram’s loved ones said he was passionate about standing up for his community and would want others to do the same.

His family is in the process of filing a wrongful death lawsuit against the MBTA.

An MBTA spokesperson said it’s cooperating with the active investigation being conducted by the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office.

