Family of man who died after being struck by MBTA bus hoping for changes to busy roadway

BOSTON — The family of a man hit and killed by an MBTA bus at the Forest Hills station in Jamaica Plain is hoping to see changes come to the busy intersection.

The family of Glenn Inghram said Thursday the 63-year-old was in the crosswalk when the bus hit him on Saturday. The family said the walk signal was on as the bus turned.

Inghram was taken to the hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The family and their attorney also said they will file a wrongful death lawsuit against the MBTA.

Ken Inghram choked up while talking about his brother Glenn who he says loved animals and had a gardening business.

“He’s been a great friend. A great brother. I miss him dearly. I just don’t want his death to be for naught,” said Ken Inghram.

Ken said his brother left his car near the busway just for a moment as he ran out of the car to get a sandwich. He described the intersection as dangerous and said he hoped to see changes to the area.

“I see the dangers walking across there. I watch those buses come up to me. It’s a very narrow intersection. I just don’t want this to be for nothing.” Ken said.

So far no charges have been filed in connection with that crash.

