Two hospitalized after plane crashes at Chatham Airport

Responding emergency personnel found that a 17-foot Zenith airplane had suffered significant damage to the bottom of the plane and its propeller. — Two people were taken to the hospital after a plane crashed at an airport on Cape Cod Friday morning.

Around 10:30 a.m., the Chatham Fire Department responded to a reported plane crash at the Chatham Airport for a reported plane crash around 10:30 a.m.

Responding emergency personnel found that a 17-foot Zenith airplane had suffered significant damage to the bottom of the plane and its propeller.

The fire department says the two people inside the plane were able to get out on their own.

“Fuel was secured to the plane, then containment pools and speedy dry were deployed to gather the remaining fuel that was leaking,” the Chatham Fire Department said.

The crash is being investigated by the FAA and MASSDOT Aeronautics Division.

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