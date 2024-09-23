‘It’s unacceptable’: Waltham company lending hand to Westech security workers

WALTHAM, Mass. — A local security company is offering a helping hand for the employees of Westech Security after they were left without paychecks and jobs as of last week.

Omnium Protection Group based out of Waltham is offering employment opportunities for the hundreds of workers from Westech Security.

Gerard Boniello, president and CEO of Omnium, told Boston 25 Sunday they wanted to contact workers directly.

“We look for dedicated people,” said Boniello. “We’d like to at least give them the opportunity if they’re out there and interested.”

Boston 25 first spoke with employees of the company last week outside the Westech Lowell Branch.

The employees said they were notified by a flyer on the front door that the company was halting operations.

They also said their paychecks since August were bounced. Westech added in their statement that they wouldn’t be able to cover their pay at this time.

Those employees reportedly continued to show up for work even without pay.

“Employees that are willing to continue to do that for a company like that, they must be some dedicated employees,” said Boniello. “Sometimes companies do go out of business. But, it’s the way you do it. These people worked hard for you, they were dedicated to you.”

We reached out to Westech for comment once again, but have yet to hear back.

