New Hampshire State Police announce ‘memoranda of agreement’ with ICE

CONCORD, N.H. — State Police in New Hampshire have joined hundreds of other law enforcement agencies in entering into a “Memoranda of Agreement” with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, state officials said Wednesday.

“New Hampshire will not go the way of Massachusetts, where sanctuary policies have enabled violent crime and a billion-dollar illegal immigrant crisis,” Gov. Kelly Ayotte said in a statement.

“Criminals who are in our country illegally and pose a danger to our communities should be apprehended and removed,” Ayotte said. “I’m glad to have State Police and county and local law enforcement working with our federal partners to enforce our immigration laws, and I thank them for their continued efforts to protect and serve New Hampshire.”

The “Memoranda of Agreement,” which became effective Friday, will give troopers the authority to perform certain immigration enforcement functions under a Task Force model after they are trained and certified by ICE in the coming weeks and months, officials said.

According to ICE, 230 other agencies in 24 states have signed similar agreements, including the Massachusetts Department of Corrections. A list of participating agencies can be found here.

“The members of the New Hampshire State Police are committed to keeping our communities among the safest in the nation,” New Hampshire State Police Colonel Mark Hall said in a statement.

“Under this agreement, Troopers will be authorized and trained by ICE on how to better respond to immigration violations that they encounter,” Hall said. “However, residents and visitors should be assured that our mission remains the same as it always has been.”

A copy of the agreement is available on the New Hampshire State Police website.

Additional information on the 287(g) Program can be found on ICE’s website.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

