Lowell employees left unpaid, locked from their workplace, and without answers

LOWELL, Mass. — Employees of Westech Security in Lowell tell Boston 25 they haven’t been paid in weeks – and are now locked out of their workplace without answers.

A statement on a piece of paper at their Lowell branch on Kirk Street told employees to file for unemployment, and there were no more checks to be issued. The company claimed they are working to resolve the issues.

Employees of the security company said they have yet to hear from Westech about the recent closure.

Many told Boston 25 Saturday multiple paper checks have been bounced since August 16th.

“It’s almost $8,000 they owe me,” said employee Michael Higgins.

Another employee, Christopher Wright, added, “The only reason I’m here today is because my brother gave me 20 bucks to get gas to come down here.”

Those employees claimed the company locked their facility and posted the notice on their front door after several paychecks of theirs were bounced.

“I’ve had three checks bounced,” said George Melendez. “We’re just here waiting for some answers.”

The security company has several branches across the east coast. Those branches have reported similar closures and statements at their workplaces.

Melendez claims roughly 300 workers from the Lowell and Boston branches are now out of a job.

“We feel like we’ve been abused,” said Melendez.

Another employee, Westlee Pagan, said they have reached out to the company, but have yet to hear back.

He asked the company, “Reach out. Tell us what’s going on. Something’s better than nothing.”

Boston 25 reached out to Westech Security for a comment but have yet to hear back.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group