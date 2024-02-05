It’s truck day! Red Sox equipment heading south to Florida for spring training

BOSTON — All of the equipment that the Boston Red Sox will utilize during their 2024 spring training sessions will be packed into a tractor-trailer on Monday and driven to the Fenway South Player Development Complex in Florida.

Crews will load 20,400 baseballs, 1,100 bats, 400 pairs of socks, 20 cases of bubble gum, and 60 cases of sunflower seeds into a big rig that will depart Boston’s beloved ballpark at noon for the 1,480-mile trip to Lee County.

All major league workouts will take place at Fenway South, with pitchers and catchers slated to take part in the first session on Wednesday, Feb. 14. The first full-squad workout is slated for Monday, Feb. 19.

The spring training schedule of games kicks off on Friday, Feb. 23, with a seven-inning game against the Northeastern University Huskies. Boston’s first Grapefruit League game will take place on Saturday, Feb. 24, against the Baltimore Orioles.

Boston begins their regular season on March 28 in Seattle against the Mariners. They will later return to Fenway Park for their home opener against the Baltimore Orioles on April 9.

