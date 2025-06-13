‘It’s surreal’: Foxboro native commits to Bill Belichick, UNC football

FOXBORO, Mass. — A Foxboro native and rising senior at Belmont Hill is fulfilling a childhood dream: playing under head coach Bill Belichick.

Nick Fiumara, the 6′5, 300-pound left tackle and captain of the Belmont Hill football team, is considered a highly sought-after recruit in New England. He’s received more than 2 dozen scholarships.

University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill always had Fiumara on their radar, even before Belichick accepted the head football coaching position

He and his family were invited down to UNC’s campus for an official visit this past weekend.

Fiumara said the first time he met Belichick was while he was in line for a food truck.

“Coach Belichick comes up to me and he’s like, ‘Hey Nick, I’m coach Belichick,’” he remembered. “I’m just thinking, like, I might have the opportunity to play for Coach Belichick.”

The Foxboro native met with coaches, including Belichick, throughout the weekend with other recruits.

Fiurama’s dad, Joe, and mom, Kristen, were also there.

His dad added, “Nick announced he was from Foxboro. The whole place just erupted, and Belichick was pounding on the wall behind him at the podium.”

At the end of the weekend, the Foxboro family, who live in the shadow of Gillette Stadium, met with the coaches.

Fiurama was offered a scholarship.

He told Boston 25 Friday, “I looked at my dad, and he said, ‘You ready?’ And I said, I’m ready to commit right now, on the spot.’”

Fiurama began playing football in Foxboro at 8 years old. He grew up going to Patriots games four miles from his home, and watching Belichick win super bowl after super bowl.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group