It’s showtime!: Fenway Park to show ‘Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice’ for Halloween movie night

You’re invited to spend an evening at Fenway Park with the ghost with the most.

Fenway Park will host a Halloween movie night on Saturday, October 26, featuring the latest Tim Burton movie, “Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice” in partnership with Alamo Drafthouse.

In addition to showing the sequel to the beloved 1988 classic, families will be able to trick-or-treat around the warning track of the ballpark.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children 12 years old or younger. Children under 2 years old can get into the ballpark for free.

Trick or treating will take place on the outfield warning track for 3:30 p.m. -6 p.m.

All fans can enter the ballpark through Gate B for the night of Halloween fun.

Tickets can be bought at this link.

Halloween Movie Night presented by Alamo Drafthouse is returning to Fenway!



Join us early for free on-field trick-or-treating then stay for the ticketed showing of "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice."https://t.co/gznwdZ6BBK pic.twitter.com/p4cpX6bzBD — Fenway Park (@fenwaypark) October 15, 2024

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group