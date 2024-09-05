‘It’s really scary!’: Surveillance shows bungling intruder trapped in South End vestibule

BOSTON — A bungling breaking and entering suspect is facing felony charges after his desperate attempt to get into a brownstone building in Boston’s South End was caught on camera.

The surveillance video was shared exclusively with Boston 25 News following the arrest.

The footage shows the suspect, identified by police as 44-year-old John Mucci, throwing his body against a locked door and then using his feet to try to push it open.

Neighbors believe he was trying to get to packages that were visible through the door on Worcester Square.

He failed to get inside and then couldn’t seem to figure out how to open the unlocked outer door he had just walked into minutes prior.

Mucci is seen bursting through a glass windowpane in a dramatic departure.

“It’s really scary!,” said neighbor Cindi Pankratova. “It’s very concerning that I’m going to be raising a child, and this is happening.”

Pankratova, who’s eight months pregnant, just bought a condo with her husband next door a year ago.

She and other neighbors believe the alarming incident illustrates on-going crime concerns and quality of life issues connected to the Mass and Cass corridor.

“The spillover from Mass and Cass, we don’t know when it’s going to end, and we don’t know what to do about it,” said Pankratova. “I think it’s crazy that it’s happening right here in front of our face.”

The building Mucci was allegedly trying to break into has visible signage that security cameras are watching.

Neighbors hope the message is clear that many people in the neighborhood have security systems in place to monitor suspicious activity.

“Neighbors are going to have camera,” said neighbor Alex Manson. “If anyone tries to do any of that these days, I think it’s foolish.”

The condo owner who called 911 around 1 a.m. on Tuesday told Boston 25 News that she was awoken by the startling commotion coming from the vestibule.

She has a 10-month-old child and was worried for the safety of her family and fellow neighbors.

Police arrested Mucci, of Somerville, near the intersection of Worcester Square and Harrison Avenue minutes later.

He’s facing felony charges of breaking and entering in the nighttime and destruction of property over $1200 for shattering that windowpane during his escape.

