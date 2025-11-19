BOSTON — We all know it has been colder than average this month, but how about the wind!? It has certainly contributed to the chilly feel, but just how bad has it been? Let’s take a look...

Often times, it’s the breeze that really stands out. Nothing hits you on a cold day quite like a 30 mph gust... and we’ve had quite a few of those. Through November 18th, every single day with the exception of 11/15, has gusted to at least 30 mph in Boston! Eight of those had a peak gust of 40 mph too!

It’s not you, November 2025 has been very windy

As far back as records go (1950), no other November comes close to 2025 in terms of gusty days. Our strongest wind gust each day so far has been 38 mph... on average!

Wind gusts removed, our numbers are not record setting, but the average resting wind speed has been nothing light either. The average speed through the 18th sits at 13.1 mph. For context, that’s our highest mark in 23 years (behind the 13.7 mph average in 2002)!

It’s not you, November 2025 has been very windy

What does this mean?

Ultimately, despite our fairly persistent colder than normal weather, we’ve been on the fringe of the atmospheric “battleground.” It’s been a warm November for much of the country, but not for us. The jet stream supplies wind between these different air masses and we’ve been caught below it quite regularly.

Looking forward, at least a few calmer days are in sight. However, there’s nothing to suggest windy days will not remain numerous through the end of the month.

