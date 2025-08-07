‘A miracle’: Promising treatments helping families find new hope in fight against Alzheimer’s

Families are finding new hope in the fight against Alzheimer’s disease, thanks to promising treatments being studied at Emory’s Goizueta Brain Health Institute.

The treatment involves antibodies that target and remove amyloid plaques from the brain, potentially slowing the progression of mild symptoms of Alzheimer’s if administered early enough.

“When you administer these anti-amyloid monoclonal antibodies, it will go in and literally clear that amyloid out of your brain,” researcher Dr. James Lah explained.

Pam Burton, an early participant in the study, has experienced memory loss due to Alzheimer’s.

“It depresses me sometimes that I’m the one being taken care of,” she shared.

Burton’s son, Josh Roberts, helps his mom around the house with reminders like notes about feeding their dog. He said the study has been a game-changer for her.

“It’s a miracle, I mean, it’s just a miracle,” Roberts said.

Dr. Lah showed Stouffer images of Burton’s brain, highlighting areas where amyloid plaques have been removed, indicating the treatment’s effectiveness.

“The outer part of the brain here, where there is no staining with the dye, is where the amyloid plaques have been removed. So, it’s gone,” he said.

Elizabeth Pearce, whose mother is receiving infusion treatments at Emory, expressed gratitude for the extra time the therapy has given them.

“I am getting more time, quality time with my mom,” she said.

Research at Emory suggests that Alzheimer’s may begin 15 to 20 years before symptoms become apparent, emphasizing the importance of early intervention.

Not all patients will qualify for these infusions, especially if they have risks for side effects or if the disease has progressed further.

While these treatments are not a cure, they represent progress in slowing mild Alzheimer’s progression.

“What a blessing it is to have been in this study and to have gotten it early. It changed the rest of my life,” Burton said.

