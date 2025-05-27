‘It’s just such a tragedy’: Franklin community mourns loss of young girl after OUI crash

FRANKLIN, Mass. — A memorial of flowers and stuffed animals is growing on Grove Street after a little girl was killed in a crash Saturday night.

“It’s just such a tragedy,” Franklin Town Council Chairman Tom Mercer said. “The devastation is being felt across the entire community.”

According to the Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office, a pickup truck driven by 21-year-old James Blanchard collided with the family’s car shortly after 6:20 p.m. Saturday.

The father of the young girl, who was driving the car at the time, has since been released from the hospital.

The two other passengers of the car, the mother and son, are in the hospital with serious injuries.

The crash happened in front of Smilage Dental Center, where Sylvia Sham works.

“I was getting ready to close up and leave and then I heard it,” Sham explained.

She ran outside to a harrowing scene and dialed 911 while other bystanders quickly started to help.

“There was someone, I believe he was a doctor, he came and helped the best he could,” Sham said. “There was a lot going on everyone was kind of gravitating to where they needed to be.”

Since then, Mercer said his phone has been ringing off the hook from residents wanting to help the family, who has not yet been identified.

“Our hearts and thoughts and prayers go out to the families involved, such a tragic accident for sure,” Mercer said.

The Norfolk DA said Blanchard is facing a list of charges including motor vehicle homicide and drunk driving.

Blanchard is due in court Tuesday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group