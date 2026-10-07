‘It’s just so good’ - Nearly 1,000 students get free trip to see Wicked in Boston

BOSTON — Nearly 1,000 young people from across Massachusetts were treated to a free performance of Wicked at Boston’s Opera House, thanks to a program designed to make live theater accessible to students from all backgrounds.

The excitement began on Washington Street as buses arrived in downtown Boston, dropping off students from communities across the state. After having their tickets scanned, the teens made their way through the Opera House lobby and into their seats for a performance of the hit Broadway musical.

“There’s nothing like a live experience where people from all backgrounds and means and abilities are coming together to experience one thing, the same thing,” said Tivon Marcus, Vice President of Broadway in Boston.

For many students, the experience left a lasting impression.

“It’s just so good. The show is phenomenal, the vocals are so good, the ensemble is killing it,” said Avery Lemieux of Attleboro High School.

Another student, Christie Luc, said the performance was emotional.

“That last song, I wanted to cry. That sounds dramatic, but I wanted to cry,” she said. “Having opportunities to do stuff like this with school and not have to pay for it, but still just enjoying the experience.”

The event was organized by ‘Rodman for Kids’, a local nonprofit focused on improving the lives of young people.

“Our goal is to bring kids who otherwise wouldn’t have the opportunity to come to a theater performance,” said Executive Director Amy Rossman.

Rossman said the organization has brought more than 100,000 children to professional theater productions over the last 25 years, including shows such as Hamilton, The Phantom of the Opera, and The Lion King.

According to Rossman, students attended from communities stretching from Lowell and Lawrence to Fall River and New Bedford. More than 500 of the attendees were from Boston.

“Bringing these kids to the theater is just remarkable,” Marcus said.

He said the experience goes beyond a single night at the theater.

“To think that they leave the theater and are able to talk about it amongst their peers, with their friends, their families, it is truly about creating the audience of tomorrow,” Marcus said.

Students and educators alike said the opportunity was meaningful.

“Oh my gosh, I love the show,” Lemieux said.

Luc added, “Without this foundation, I don’t think that I would be here.”

Guidance counselor Julie Little said the experience is one the students will remember.

“To be here in this beautiful place with the music, these are shared experiences that we carry with us,” she said.

Broadway in Boston leaders say exposing young people to a live theatrical performance is especially important at a time when many young people spend much of their free time on social media and digital devices.

Wicked continues its run at the Citizens Opera House through November. 15.

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