‘It’s just a scary time’: Anxious travelers take precautions at Logan while flight cuts continue

BOSTON — Sunday was the third day of reduced flights at airports across the country due to the government shutdown.

More than 2,500 flights were cancelled across the U.S. this weekend and Logan International Airport is seeing an impact.

As of 11:30 a.m. Sunday, a total of 94 flights had been delayed and 60 flights had been cancelled at Logan.

“A lot of frustrated passengers and a lot of frustrated TSA agents as well as other people who come through and work at the airport,” Mike Gayzagian, the president of AFGE Local 2617 New England said.

“It’s just a scary time,” Obi Nwokocha said. “You just don’t know what’s going to happen, if your flight is going to get cut or what happens next,” Obi Nwokocha said.

By Tuesday, up to 10% of all commercial flights will be cut while the government shutdown continues.

“We’re college students and we don’t want to be left in a different state and not get back to school on time,” Blessing Murray, a student traveling to Minneapolis said.

The FAA said the change is to keep customers safe in the skies while fewer air traffic controllers and TSA agents show up to work.

Gayzagian said eventually there will be a breaking point.

“I mean now we’ve missed two and a half paychecks,” Gayzagian said. “I’m not sure how people are going to be handling it going forward, most people live check to check.”

Meanwhile, many travelers are taking precautions and getting to the airport early or scheduling earlier flights when they can.

“Just because if I got bumped, I wanted to have time to get home today,” one woman flying to Salt Lake City, Utah said.

Experts say to download your airline’s app and check it often if you are traveling any time soon.

On the app, you can find any changes that have been made to your flight.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group