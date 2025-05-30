‘It’s eating’: Dunkin’ restaurant in Boston temporarily closed as video of rat goes viral

BOSTON — A Dunkin’ Donuts location at the MBTA’s Back Bay Station is now temporarily closed after a video circulating on social media shows what appears to be a rat crawling through a batch of donuts.

Inspectional data shows that the location at the station was shut down on Wednesday after an inspection was conducted.

Some of the findings include multiple rat droppings between the wall and the donut display unit at the counter, and a live cockroach was also observed at a sandwich station.

“We don’t know which diseases these rats have, and then if they sell these donuts, we don’t know if it could have a health issue for people here in Boston,” a commuter tells Boston 25 News.

Boston 25 crews observed the inside gate open briefly and then close shut. Multiple employees were seen inside the location, and another employee was seen with a trash bin at an outside entrance.

A Dunkin’ Spokesperson tells Boston 25 News in a statement:

“To clarify, the bakery rack shown in the video was not inside the Dunkin’ location but left outside the security gate within the MBTA station. While isolated, this incident did not meet with our stringent food safety standards. As a result, the franchised location is temporarily closed and working with the health department to ensure all standards are met before reopening.”

It is unclear when this location will reopen.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

