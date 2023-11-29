It’s a Christmas miracle! Massachusetts baby born less than a pound is going home after 17 months

BRIGHTON, Mass. — It’s a Christmas miracle for a Massachusetts family!

Nathan Alves Goncalves weighed less than a pound when he was born in June 2022, and on Tuesday Nathan’s parents, Suellen Alves Goncalves and Arthur Machado of Webster, MA, were able to take their 17-month-old baby boy home for the first time.

“To look at 17-month-old Nathan Alves Goncalves, you’d never believe he weighed less than one pound at birth,” said nurse practitioner Brittany Ryan, RN at Franciscan Children’s Hospital. “Nathan is now an adorable, active, cheerful, 23-pound baby!”

Nathan Alves Goncalves, premature baby sent home from Franciscan Children's Hospital for the first time in 17 months (Franciscan Children's Hospital)

Nathan was born prematurely at 25 weeks and spent the first 9 months of his life at Boston Children’s Hospital before going to Franciscan Children’s on full ventilator support, due to the severity of his lung disease, and with a G-tube for feeding.

During his 7-plus months at Franciscan, Nathan slowly weaned down his ventilator setting to a portable vent. He received physical, occupational, speech, and expressive therapy while at the hospital, and, according to a Franciscan spokesperson, “has made excellent developmental progress.”

Suellen and Arthur, Nathan’s parents, learned how to take care of their son. Although Nathan still needs to undergo surgery to fix his cardiac issues so he can be weaned off the ventilator, he is home with his parents for the firs time in his young life.

“We’re so appreciative of everyone at Franciscan Children’s,” said Nathan’s mom Suellen. “They took great care of our son and have become like family to us.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

