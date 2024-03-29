‘It’s about options for everyone’: MBTA approves reduced fare program for low-income riders

BOSTON — Many MBTA commuters are happy to hear about the new reduced fares for low-income riders.

“I’ve looked at monthly passes, it’s crazy, so expensive,” said Gianna Braccini, a college student at Suffolk University, who rides the T daily.

A lot of daily riders can spend nearly $100 a month.

But now, some will be able to cut that price tag in half starting as early as this summer.

“This is about equity, this is about access, it’s about options for everyone in our community independent of what zip code you live in,” said Monica Tibbits-Nutt, MassDOT Secretary.

The MBTA Board of Directors just approved a discounted rate of 50% or more on all modes of transportation, whether it’s the subway, the bus, the commuter rail or the ferry.

So who’s eligible for the reduced fare?

The MBTA says anyone making less than 200% of the federal poverty level.

So that applies to someone making about $30,000 a year or a family of four with an income of about $62,000 a year or less.

“I think It’s extremely helpful,” said Braccini.

The change is helpful for a lot of people struggling to get by, from families who rely on public transit to college students like Braccini.

The MBTA estimates more than 60,000 people will be eligible for this reduced rate.

“It’s the ability to allow people who need to use mass transportation, want to use it but maybe can’t afford it, the option to make it viable,” said Phillip Eng, General Manager of the MBTA.

Eng says he’s thankful Governor Maura Healey has proposed allocating about $45 million in her budget to get this program going.

“This is a real tangible investment that will open new opportunities for people,” said Reggie Ramos, executive director of Transportation for Massachusetts.

Riders who are eligible for this reduced fare will be able to apply online.

The MBTA also plans to partner with community groups to have stations set up to help people sign up in person as well.

