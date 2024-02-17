Emanuel Lopes found guilty of murder in deaths of Weymouth sergeant, innocent bystander

DEDHAM, Mass. — Emanuel Lopes, the man accused of shooting and killing Weymouth Police Sergeant Michael Chesna and town resident Vera Adams in July 2018, was convicted of murder Friday in their deaths.

The jury convicted Lopes of first-degree murder in Chesna’s death, and second-degree murder in Adams’ death, among other charges.

As the jury announced its verdict, an audible gasp resonated through the Norfolk Superior Court courtroom, and tears were seen running down the c heeks of Cindy Chesna, Michael’s wife.

The verdict comes after the jury spent a week deliberating Lopes’ fate. This was his second trial. The first ended in a hung jury when one juror refused to deliberate.

The defense for Lopes, who prosecutors repeatedly described as a cold-blooded murderer, had been mounting an insanity defense in an effort to get acquitted in the deaths of Chesna and Adams.

Lopes incapacitated Sgt. Chesna with a rock and then shot and killed the police officer with his own weapon at point-blank range, according to prosecutors. Adams was found dead in her sunroom.

Shortly after the jury resumed its deliberation in this second trial, it emerged with a question focused on Lopes’ mental health, asking how they should weigh it while deliberating.

The judge advised jurors do not have to agree on Lopes’ exact mental health prognosis to reach a verdict.

“Determining the origin of any mental disease or defect is not a task for the jury,” Superior Court Judge Beverly Cannone said.

Family members were seen hugging and embracing in court as Lopes was escorted out of court in handcuffs.

“It was like a weight got lifted right off my shoulders,” Cindy Chesna described on the steps of the courthouse. “I’m just so happy my kids don’t have to have me taken away from them for another trial, they can have me home with them. I’m going to tell them that they’re father got the justice he finally deserved and Vera did, too and that he’s not coming back to get anybody.”

Michae’s mother Mimi said she was worried the trial was headed to its second straight hung jury.

“It was worth the wait. It’s been a long six years almost. We just believe in all of you so much, thank you. Everybody has helped us so much,” Mimi managed to say through tears.

Weymouth Police Chief Richard Fuller said the case has been weighing on the department for six years.

“We always said trust the system and they tested us on this one, but the system came through and it worked,” said Fuller. “We’re glad this evil person is going to jail where he belongs.”

The full list of charges against Lopes is as follows:

Guilty of first-degree murder with deliberate premeditation in the death of Michael Chesna

Guilty of second-degree murder in the death of Vera Adams

Guilty of two counts of assault to kill

Guilty of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon

Guilty of carrying a firearm without a license

Guilty of larceny of a firearm

Guilty of leaving the scene of an accident causing property damage

Guilty of negligent operation of a motor vehicle

Guilty of malicious destruction of property under $1,200 (Kendall House)

Guilty of use of a motor vehicle without authority

Lopes is due back in court for sentencing on March 19. Chesna’s family say they plan to be in attendance.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

