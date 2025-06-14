‘It pushed me out of my comfort zone’: Boston’s youth performs hip-hop inspired by life experiences

BOSTON — Beats Rhymes and Life Boston held its annual showcase Tuesday night at Eliot Church in Roxbury.

Beats Rhymes and Life was brought to Boston in 2018 and is based on a therapy model first started in Oakland, California.

The showcase is part of a 12-week program offered through Roxbury Children’s Services.

Michael “Big Mike” Mendes is a lead artist with Beats Rhymes and Life Boston and said that through the program, students get to learn how to make music and create their own hip-hop track.

“Sometimes it’s harder to have conversations, but it’s easier to make a song about it,” said Mendes.

Youth ages 12 to 24 performed the songs they created during Friday’s showcase.

“I feel like it pushed me out of my comfort zone in a good way, it was real creative,” High School senior Ariana Brown said.

Brown and Zariah King had the chance to perform a song together, inspired by Mendes.

“Mike was like, we should make a diss track, and we were like, why not?” King said. “We had no one to really diss, so we just made a song about a diss track about somebody random, and that’s how the song came about.”

Through music, Mendes said he’s made a positive impact on Boston’s youngest and wishes he had a community like BRL while growing up in Dorchester.

“My whole life has been murders and funerals and not any of this, and if I had this, we probably would have had less funerals and murders, so that’s the goal,” Mendes said.

